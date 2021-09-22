Isle of Man Chief Minister Howard Quayle recovering at home after stroke
Isle of Man Chief Minister Howard Quayle has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home after suffering a stroke.
He became unwell on Friday while at government offices and was admitted to Noble's Hospital.
Mr Quayle, 54, said the past few days had been "a challenging time".
A government spokesman said he was making "good progress" and was "comfortable at home" after being discharged on Tuesday evening.
Mr Quayle said: "I am hugely grateful for the care I received from the highly professional Manx Care team."
He also thanked people for sending in messages of support.
"Each one has been a source of great strength," he said.
The chief minister remains in office until 12 October when his successor will be appointed following Thursday's general election.
In May, Mr Quayle announced he would be stepping down from Manx politics and would not seek re-election to the House of Keys.
