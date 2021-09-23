Isle of Man election: Minister Graham Cregeen loses seat
The Isle of Man's Home Affair Minister has become the first major casualty in the island's general election.
Graham Cregeen lost out in Arbory, Castletown and Malew as Jason Moorhouse and Tim Glover took the two seats.
In Douglas South history was made when two women were chosen to represent a constituency on the island for the first time as Sarah Maltby and Claire Christian were elected.
Paul Quine lost his seat in the constituency after just 13 months.
The two MHKs in both Onchan and Douglas Central were returned for a second term.
Rob Callister and Julie Edge topped the poll in the former, while Ann Corlett and Chris Thomas have been backed by voters in the latter.
In the southern constituency of Rushen, Juan Watterson topped the poll for the fourth consecutive election and Michelle Haywood took the second seat.
In Douglas North, Ralph Peake was rejected by voters in favour of John Wanneburg, while Health Minister David Ashford was returned for another five years.
