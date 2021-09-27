Isle of Man: 'The Dancers' sculpture unveiled on promenade
A sculpture inspired by 100 years of dancing at the Gaiety Theatre and Villa Marina has been unveiled in the new cultural quarter on Douglas Promenade.
Local artist John Mulvery's The Dancers was commissioned by the Isle of Man Arts Council for £47,000.
Jane Corkill, from the council, said the bronze sculpture was "a timeless representation of dancing, past, present and future".
The pair of dancing bronze figures went on display last week.
A self-taught sculptor with a background as a sheet metal worker, Mr Mulvey's work has featured in galleries across the UK, as well as Europe and America.
Each of his figures has no human features due to his focus on "simplicity of form, and an economy of line", said an arts council spokesperson.
The Dancers has become a notable feature of the new cultural area, which is still under construction outside the Gaiety Theatre and Villa Marina as part of the wider Douglas promenade regeneration scheme.
It is the second statue to be installed on the capital's seafront this year, after one featuring the Bee Gees went on display in July.
