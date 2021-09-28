Ramsey marina: Developer says revised plan will benefit whole of island
- Published
Updated plans for a yacht marina on the Isle of Man aim to benefit everyone on the island, those behind the project have said.
Ramsey Marina Ltd's (RML) £100m scheme was first drawn up in 2019.
However, following delays because of Covid-19 and some community opposition, the proposals have been revised.
RML director Robin Bromley-Martin said plans for housing, a museum, hotel, bars and restaurants would "create a whole community".
The revised scheme would see the original footprint reduced by about 12 acres (5 hectares) and rotated by 90 degrees.
'Devastating'
However, Geoff Court from the Save the Bay group, said he remained opposed to the plan.
He said the "two biggest areas of concern" were the loss of a free public beach "and the significant threat to the Marine Nature Reserve".
"Such intensive construction would be devastating to the area," he said.
"Eel grass is highly susceptible to damage from intense marine traffic and pollution."
Mr Bromley-Martin said the scheme would have environmental benefits, as the breakwater would "be a great place for the propagation of all sorts of flora and fauna" and could prove to be "a good breeding ground for crustaceans or fish".
The scheme would see 200 town houses and apartments, a five-star hotel, commercial units and a piazza of bars and restaurants built alongside the 400-berth marina and breakwater.
Mr Bromley-Martin said a national maritime sports centre was also planned, which would be "a major leisure facility for the island".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk