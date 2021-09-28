Isle of Man election: New members of the House of Keys sworn in
The Isle of Man's newest politicians have been officially sworn in at a special sitting in the House of Keys.
The 24 new MHKs were elected in the island's general election on Thursday.
The swearing in took place in pairs, representing each of the 12 constituencies, and was overseen by First Deemster Andrew Corlett.
At their first official sitting, Juan Watterson, who was Speaker of the House of Keys for the past five years, was re-elected into the post unopposed.
During the swearing in ceremony, each elected member pledged allegiance to the Queen before the First Deemster administered the House of Keys oath or affirmation, followed by the signing of the Book of Oaths.
Addressing the new MHKs, Deemster Corlett said the people of the island had "placed both their trust and their confidence in you" and they would have to "make difficult decisions upon which the future wellbeing and reputation of our island and our people will depend".
Speaking after the ceremony, Douglas South MHK Sarah Maltby said she was "pleased to get started".
"I'm obviously very proud of our culture, our heritage, and so to be part of it, I just feel incredibly special," she added.
Michelle Haywood, who was elected to represent Rushen, said although it "all felt a bit surreal", she was "chuffed" to have been sworn in.
The MHK would be "straight to it" as there were "lots of big decisions" coming up, she added.
Members will take their seats in Tynwald on 30 September, when they will be joined members of the Legislative Council, to debate the latest changes to the island's Covid-19 regulations.
MHKs will once again meet in their own chamber to elect a new chief minister on 12 October.
