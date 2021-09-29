Willaston Primary bomb hoax: Boy 'assisting' police over call to school
- Published
A boy is "assisting" a police investigation into a bomb hoax, which led to a primary school being evacuated on the Isle of Man, a force has said.
Isle of Man Police said staff at Willaston Primary School in Douglas received a telephone call making the threat at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
The school was cordoned off for several hours while a search took place.
The call was traced to the 12-year-old, who was now "assisting the police with this investigation", a spokesman said.
Pupils and staff were taken to nearby University College Isle of Man after the call was received shortly before the end of the school day.
The police spokesman said the call was "now believed to have been a hoax".
He said it had caused "a great deal of disruption to not only the school, but also the wider public".
"Police are working with the Department of Education and are investigating the matter fully," he added.
The school has now reopened to pupils and staff.
