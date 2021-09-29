Isle of Man: Fleetwood motorcyclist killed in crash on Mountain Road
A motorcyclist who was visiting the Isle of Man from Lancashire has died after a crash on the A18 Mountain Road.
The 56-year-old, from Fleetwood, sustained fatal injuries in the crash near Guthrie's Memorial at about 16:15 BST on Monday, police said.
The road was closed between Ramsey Hairpin and the Bungalow for several hours.
Isle of Man Police said an investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing.
