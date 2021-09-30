Douglas Roundel: Second oval roundabout opens on promenade
- Published
A second oval roundabout has been installed on the seafront in the Isle of Man's capital and the major route has fully reopened to traffic.
The first roundel, also on Douglas Promenade, faced ridicule on social media when it was revealed in June.
A one-way system on Finch Road from the promenade into the town centre has been reinstated.
It is the latest relaxation of traffic restrictions in the heavily delayed promenade refurbishment project.
A spokesman for the Department of Infrastructure thanked motorists for their "vigilance and patience" during the changes.
The £26m project, which started in September 2018, was originally due to be completed by October 2020.
