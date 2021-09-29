Castletown chairwoman gets no confidence vote after dog bite row
A row over a dog bite has led a local authority to pass a vote of no confidence in its chairwoman.
Castletown Commissioners wrote to Carol Quine to ask her to step down after her pet bit one of the authority's workers in the town hall, but she refused.
The board backed a motion of no confidence on Monday and said the "ill-judged and entirely avoidable episode" had put the authority at "reputational and financial risk".
Ms Quine has declined to comment.
The employee, who remains off work following the incident, was bitten after Ms Quine brought her dog into the town hall on 26 August.
On 20 September, the commissioners unanimously agreed to write to Ms Quine, requesting her resignation.
An authority spokesman said members "did not consider the chairman's response to the incident had been appropriate, either in the capacity as chairman of Castletown Town Commissioners, or as the owner of the animal".
After Ms Quine failed to reply, the board passed on a motion of no confidence during a meeting on Monday.
However, the board cannot remove Ms Quine from her post, despite her losing the support of her fellow commissioners, as the authority's standing orders do not allow for a chairman to be dismissed by the rest of the board.
Health and safety officials said they were satisfied measures have been put in place to prevent a repeat of the incident, after the matter was referred to them by the local authority.
