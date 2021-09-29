Isle of Man's new lieutenant governor sworn in
The Isle of Man's 31st lieutenant governor has been sworn in at an official ceremony in the nation's ancient capital.
Sir John Lorimer was installed after taking oaths of allegiance and office in the refurbished courtroom at Castle Rushen in Castletown.
The former military officer becomes the Queen's official representative on the Isle of Man for the next five years.
He succeeded diplomat Sir Richard Gozney in the role.
Several roads around the castle were shut for the event, where assorted dignitaries from Tynwald, the judiciary, the clergy and the government were gathered.
Outgoing Chief Minister Howard Quayle also attended the ceremony in his first public appearance since suffering a stroke.
The ceremony was the first to return to the old capital following the refurbishment of the Castle Rushen courtroom.
Appointed by the Queen as Lord of Mann, the lieutenant governor has a number of executive, community and ceremonial roles.
Sir John said he was "hugely looking forward to engaging with the Manx community, being the Queen's representative on the island, and helping promote the interests of the Isle of Man".
He said he and his wife Lady Philippa Lorimer would approach their duties "with energy, humility, with humour, but also with an overriding sense of responsibility for this ancient appointment".
He added that his predecessor Sir Richard Gozney was a "tough act to follow".
