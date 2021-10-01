Ronaldsway Airport: Isle of Man runway refurbishment completed
A £9m refurbishment of a runway at the Isle of Man's airport in Ballasalla has been completed.
The revamp included resurfacing of the taxiway, strengthening aircraft parking stands and the renewal of lighting systems at Ronaldsway.
The work, which initially started in October 2019, was delayed due to coronavirus but recommenced in March.
Rob Callister MHK said the upgrade was "essential to the smooth running" of transport connections.
"It will place us on a firm footing for many years to come," he added.
The scheme had been "delivered ahead of programme" despite the Covid pandemic, a Department of Infrastructure spokesman said.
