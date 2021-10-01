Isle of Man: Snapchat cannabis dealers given suspended sentences
- Published
A man and a woman who dealt cannabis on Snapchat have been given eight-month suspended sentences.
Liam Waldrum, 25, and Gabriella Hay, 21, from Douglas, sold the drug together for four months in 2020, using the pseudonyms "Skeets Treats" and "Ganja Panda".
The court heard they had advertised a range of cannabis consumables including "chemshakes and THC treats".
They both pleaded guilty to supplying the drug.
Police searched the pair's home at Castlemona Avenue in May last year and found a small amount of cannabis, as well as seizing two mobile phones.
Detectives found notes on how they planned to profit from selling the drug online, the court heard.
The couple, who have since separated, admitted using cannabis when they were arrested and said they had made about 80 to 100 deals between February and July last year.
Hay's defence advocate told the court she had long-standing mental and physical health issues.
Sentencing her, Deemster Graeme Cooke said: "You do have issues, I hope you address them".
At a separate sentencing hearing, the court heard how Waldrum had continued to use cannabis in small amounts, but was trying to reduce his use.
Deemster Cooke said: "Cutting down on cannabis? Cut it out".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk