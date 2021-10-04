Ramsey's West Quay: Plans for glass and concrete flood wall
Plans to protect Ramsey's West Quay against flooding using glass and concrete walls have been proposed by the Department of Infrastructure.
Redeveloped roads, pavements and drainage systems are also included in the £4m scheme.
Residents have raised concerns about the impact losing more than 50 parking spaces would have on the town.
Ramsey MHK Dr Alex Allinson said this "needs to be minimised" if plans go ahead and replacement spaces found.
"I think this needs to part of a joined-up plan for Ramsey, as the loss of parking worries people, particularly those in retail," he added.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) hopes to start the scheme in the next financial year if planning permission is approved.
Concerns about the loss of parking, lack of loading bays and crossings, as well as fears about the knock-on impact on businesses, were all raised at a public meeting.
Doug Bairstow, who attended the meeting, said: "Parking is a big issue as I live out of town and I'm not as mobile as I used to be, so if I cannot get reasonably near to the shops, I will go elsewhere."
Caitlin Bennett said she had concerns about safety, adding: "How do we reach people who may have fallen into the harbour? There is nothing in the plans for quick access."
However, Anne welcomed the proposals, saying: "The town is always complaining that we get left behind, that we're ugly, and now suddenly they are going to give us an area where we can sit overlooking the harbour."
Director of Transport, Geoff Robinson, told the meeting the DoI had "come forward with a solution that protects the views and vista around the harbour, and reiterates that sense of place".
He said those who did not like the scheme would be able to make their views known when his department submits an application to planning authorities.
