Ramsey building: Planners approve new three-storey office block
A prominent site on West Quay in Ramsey could soon be transformed into a three-storey office block with shops, after planners approved the project.
Shearwater Properties proposal will replace the former Barry Curran motor dealership and the former Farmer's Combine building.
It comes after a wrangle over the registered status of the now demolished historic warehouse.
The plans also include a 48-space car park, and flood protection measures.
The future of the brownfield site had been uncertain after Manx National Heritage appealed against the applicant's bid to de-register of the Farmer's Combine building last year.
It was upheld by an independent planning inspector, but was then overruled by Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Geoffrey Boot.
Shearwater Properties latest application for offices and retail units was made in June this year, and was unanimously approved by the planning committee on Monday.
Members agreed Ramsey needed the investment, though some said they were uninspired by the design.
The new block will be accessible for vehicles through a new access route from West Quay, while pedestrians can enter the ground floor shops via Christian Street.
Ramsey Town Commissioners had no objection and were "very supportive" of the development of the site.
