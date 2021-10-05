Isle of Man: Two MHKs nominated to become the next chief minister
Two government ministers have been nominated to take the top job in Manx politics and lead a new administration for the next five years.
Ramsey MHK Alex Allinson, and Ayre and Michael MHK Alfred Cannan have both put themselves forward for the role of chief minister.
The House of Keys will chose a successor to the outgoing Howard Quayle next week.
No other candidates have come forward so far.
Dr Allinson was seconded by first-time Rushen MHK Dr Michelle Haywood, and Mr Cannan was seconded by returning Douglas East MHK Clare Barber.
The two current government ministers will now be asked to send out a written statement outlining the policies they intend to pursue as chief minister.
Mr Cannan is standing again after missing out during the 2016 chief minister election, after which he became treasury minister.
Dr Allison, the current education minister, has previously expressed his wish to lead the government if backed by fellow MHKs.
A number of special hustings are also being held across the island in the build up to the election next Tuesday, where candidates will need the backing of 13 MHKs to be successful.
Meanwhile, nominations have opened for the two unoccupied positions on the Legislative Council.
The vacancies on the scrutiny body became available after former MLCs Kate Lord-Brennan and Jane Poole-Wilson became MHKs at the 2021 general election last month.
The House of Keys will elect the new MLCs on 23 November.
