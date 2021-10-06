Geriatric red-fronted lemur dies at Isle of Man Wildlife Park
- Published
The last remaining red-fronted lemur at a zoo on the Isle of Man, which had been a popular attraction for a quarter of a century, has been put down.
Yoga had become unwell and tests had revealed a large tumour, Curraghs Wildlife Park said.
A spokeswoman for the park said, at more than 26 years old, the primate was "considered geriatric for a lemur".
The animal was put down due to its "general worsening condition" to "prevent any further suffering".
The lemur had been "a favourite with staff, volunteers and many visitors" since arriving in 1996, she said, adding: "We are going to miss his little quiet pose and presence in the lemur enclosure."
Red-fronted lemurs are one of 113 species of lemur native to Madagascar, all but three of which are endangered or critically endangered.
As the species is not currently considered to be under extreme threat it will not be replaced as part of the zoo's breeding programme, the park confirmed.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk