Family tribute to 'amazing' man killed in Isle of Man motorcycle crash
The family of a motorcyclist from Lancashire killed in a collision on the Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road have paid tribute to an "amazing" man who would "do anything for anyone".
Trevor Paul Cowell, 56, who was known as Paul, was visiting family when the crash happened on 27 September.
Stepdaughter Demi Ramshaw said his relatives in Fleetwood, near Blackpool, were "still in shock" over his death.
A fundraising page has been set up to cover repatriation and funeral costs.
The £6,000 GoFundMe target was "to get him home" and give him "the best send-off that he deserves", Ms Ramshaw said.
"It's such a shock, we didn't have anything in place or anything like that. We're not well off, so we need all the help possible to raise these funds," she added.
Born on the Isle of Man, Mr Cowell had lived in Lancashire for many years but had returned to the island on holiday last month.
Ms Ramshaw said he had been "really happy" after spending time with his brothers and meeting up with his father for the first time in 35 years.
Mr Cowell had "always loved motorbikes", but had taken a "massive interest" in them in recently after passing his motorcycle licence test about three years ago, and would go for a ride "any time it was a really nice day", she said.
The crash happened in the area of Guthrie's Memorial on the day he was due to return home to Fleetwood.
"He was doing one last lap of the Mountain Road, where his mum's ashes are scattered, and then he sadly had the accident there," Ms Ramshaw said.
She said messages of support sent to her mother, Nicola Clark, who had been Mr Cowell's partner for the past 16 years, and his grown-up sons Darren and Daniel had been "absolutely amazing".
"He's definitely going to be missed," she added.
