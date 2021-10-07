Isle of Man: Death of pedestrian hit by car ruled an accident
The death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car while walking home after a night out in Ramsey was an accident, an inquest has heard.
Susan Carbutt, 46, died from chest and abdominal injuries following the collision on Lezayre Road at about 01:15 BST on 10 October last year.
Street lighting was off in the area and Ms Carbutt was wearing dark clothing.
Coroner Jayne Hughes said it was not possible to determine why she was in the road at the time.
The court heard Ms Carbutt had been out with friends at a comedy night at the Mitre pub on the evening of 9 October before doing karaoke at the Royal George pub nearby.
Witnesses said she had been in "good spirits" and although she had been drinking there were no concerns for her safety as she set off for her home in Auldyn Meadow at about 00:30, however CCTV footage showed she was unsteady on her feet.
Ms Carbutt, who was a civil servant, bought food at a Chinese takeaway in Parliament Street before crossing onto Lezayre Road, when the street lights in the town went off at 01:00.
'Sudden impact'
The inquest heard the driver of the Volkswagen Tiguan had travelled to Ramsey to collect her daughter and a friend and was heading back in a westerly direction when the accident happened.
A witness statement read out in court said she had felt a "sudden impact" when she was near Ramsey Grammar School's west entrance and stopped to see what she had hit.
Her daughter said she saw something "bent to the floor" in the "middle of the road" immediately before the impact.
The car was not travelling at excessive speed, the court heard.
Ms Carbutt was pronounced dead shortly after 02:15 by paramedics.
Although Ms Carbutt had complained of experiencing dizzy spells after contracting Covid-19 earlier in 2020, tests had revealed no evidence of heart problems.
Ms Hughes said "on balance" the lack of street lighting, Ms Carbutt's dark clothing, the cloudiness of the night and trees overhanging the road in the area meant the driver had not seen the figure "in the road, if at all, until it was too late to stop".
While evidence suggested she was either kneeling or lying on the road when she was struck by the car, it was not possible to determine why she was in that position or why she was on the opposite side of the road to the pavement, she added.
Ms Hughes formally recorded a verdict of accidental death and passed on her condolences to Ms Carbutt's family.
