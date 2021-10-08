Covid: Isle of Man death toll rises to 54 as three more deaths identified
The island's coronavirus death toll has risen to 54 after three more people were found to have died with the virus in September.
The increase was identified during an ongoing review of death certificates by public health officials.
The latest surveillance report also shows a surge in cases in children aged between 10 and 14, leading to a high number of school absences.
About 350 staff and pupils have been affected since the new term started.
The island currently has a total of 406 active Covid-19 cases, 290 of which were confirmed this week.
Public health previously said an increase in positive cases among school aged children at the start of the new term was expected.
Education Minister Alex Allison said, if absence levels continued to rise, the department "might be forced to ask agreed year groups to work on set work from home" as a "last resort".
Enhanced ventilation, carbon dioxide monitors and extra hygiene measures had been put in place at schools to mitigate the risk, a department spokesman confirmed.
The recent spike among unvaccinated 10 to 14-year-olds comes amid the roll-out of a single dose of the vaccine to those aged between 12 and 15.
More than 1,000 young people aged between 12 and 17 have now received a jab.
