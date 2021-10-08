Lancashire cocaine dealer jailed for six years on Isle of Man
- Published
A man from Lancashire who travelled to the Isle of Man with the "sole purpose" of dealing cocaine has been jailed for six years.
Dylan Evans, of Rossendale, was found with more than £7,900 worth of cocaine as well as a "drug dealer's kit" when he arrived on the island in June.
Douglas Courthouse heard the 22-year-old had no connections to the Isle of Man and had only come to sell drugs.
Deemster Graeme Cook said Evans was in "a mess" and had "ruined" his life.
The court heard Evans, of Bacup Road, had travelled to the island by ferry from Heysham on 21 June without buying a return ticket.
On arrival, he checked into the Best Western Hotel on Douglas Promenade before moving to the Premier Inn in Market Street two days later.
He was arrested after being spotted on a beach in Onchan in the early hours of 23 June.
A search of his hotel room found the cocaine along with digital scales, plastic bags and and a large quantity of creatine powder to cut the drug with.
Passing sentence, Deemster Cook said: "You came to the island with the intent to supply. You have now essentially, for the time being, ruined your life."
Evans was also banned from the island for five years following his release.
