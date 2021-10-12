Isle of Man: New chief minister set to be chosen by House of Keys
Politicians on the Isle of Man are set to elect the new chief minister later.
Two candidates have come forward for the top job in Manx politics, and will need to secure at least 13 votes from members of the House of Keys.
Alex Allinson and Alfred Cannan have both served as ministers under outgoing Chief Minister Howard Quayle.
It marks the first time the position will be chosen by MHKs alone after members of the Legislative Council were removed from the vote.
Whoever achieves the required support will take over from Mr Quayle, who has held the post since 2016.
Under the new rules, a candidate must receive the majority of votes from MHKs at the sitting at 10:00 BST to be elected.
If a clear winner does not emerge, Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson can adjourn the session to later in the day and call for fresh nominations.
Mr Watterson could then also decide to postpone the session until the following day if no agreement can be reached.
After a result is declared, the new chief minister will appoint eight other MHKs to form the Council of Ministers.
Dr Allinson, who was appointed education minister in 2020, was re-elected in Ramsey last month after first being elected in 2016, and was appointed education minister in 2020.
After he was nominated by Rushen MHK Michelle Haywood, Dr Allinson released plans for progressive social change in a statement outlining the policies he would pursue if elected.
Treasury minister since 2016, Mr Cannan first became an MHK for Michael in 2011, before securing victory in Ayre and Michael at the next two elections.
Nominated by Douglas East MHK Clare Barber, he laid out proposals for a five-year island plan in a manifesto which marked out his priorities for the next administration.
