Tynwald to consider creation of new agency to maintain rights of way
Tynwald will be asked to consider setting up a central body to look after the Isle of Man's public rights of way after two MHKs backed a petition calling for the move.
Petitioner David Buttery called for the change in July to deal with what he called a "poorly maintained" network.
Two MHKs will ask for a committee to be appointed to investigate the idea.
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) said budget constraints were to blame for the maintenance issues.
In a report, the DOI admitted it had been "unable to meet the public's expectation", but said the standard of work on rights of way and green lanes was "inevitably linked to available funding".
The department added that local authorities and volunteers groups had been "encouraged" to do some of the work on the network, which is also managed by other government bodies.
In November, Douglas South MHK Sarah Maltby will call on Tynwald to set up a committee of three members to look into Mr Buttery's proposal, and publish a report by next April, in a move that is set to be seconded by Garff member Daphne Caine.
Ms Maltby said supporting the petition was a "no brainer", as it "highlighted a wider government problem of mixed departmental responsibilities failing to deliver".
Mr Buttery said some paths as "dangerous and impassable" and blamed shared management for the "inconsistent levels of maintenance".
He said the importance of well-maintained footpaths to "physical and mental health" had been highlighted during the Covid-19 lockdown, adding that they contributed to attracting tourists for walking or cycling holidays.
David Leiserach of the Manx Footpaths Conservation Group, which often reports issues, said it was "rarely a problem" to identify who was responsible for their upkeep, but delays in repairs were "due to the very low levels of government investment".
