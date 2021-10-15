Man admits 'barbaric' attack on friend in Douglas street
- Published
A man who kicked his friend in the head "like he was trying to kick a football" in a drunken row on the Isle of Man has been given a 12-month suspended prison sentence.
Alistair Flint, 18, attacked the man in a busy street in broad daylight on 13 August.
CCTV footage showed Flint throwing his victim to the ground before kicking and punching him as he lay there.
Deemster Graeme Cook described the attack as an "act of barbarity".
The court heard Flint, of Birch Drive in Douglas, had spent the afternoon socialising with his victim and the pair had shared a bottle of vodka.
After walking to Windsor Terrace the two men got into an argument at about 18:15 BST and started pushing each other.
'Gratuitous violence'
Flint, who had a "larger frame" than his 22-year-old victim, threw him to the floor on "four separate occasions", before launching a kick at the man's head, the court heard.
He then punched and kicked the man again while he lay on the ground, leaving him unconscious.
Passers by contacted emergency services after Flint fled the scene.
The court heard he returned a short time later and tried to rouse his victim but left again before the ambulance arrived.
He pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing.
Sentencing him, Deemster Cook said he had committed a "serious act of gratuitous violence", which had left his victim lying "literally in a pool of blood".
Flint was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, and was also handed a supervision order for the same period.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk