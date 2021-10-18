Isle of Man: Who is in Alfred Cannan's Council of Ministers?
Past ministers, backbench critics and former members of the Legislative Council make up the Isle of Man's new Council of Ministers.
The chief minister's team has five MHKs with no previous ministerial experience, including two former MLCs newly-elected to the House of Keys.
Alfred Cannan has described the line-up as the "right blend" of individuals.
It also includes the appointment of his opponent in the chief minister election Alex Allinson as enterprise minister.
The team of eight, whihc was unveiled by the Mr Cannan on Friday, sees more women heading up government departments than ever before.
In an early test, the new Council of Ministers will vote on raising caps on gas tariffs as Tynwald meets on Tuesday for the first full sitting of the new administration.
But what jobs have they each been given, and what experience do they bring?
Minister for Treasury
After a four-year stint as the health minister, David Ashford has been handed responsibility for managing public finances, a role he takes over from Mr Cannan.
A high-profile member of the last administration, the Douglas North MHK was a key figure in the island's response to the Covid-19 pandemic in a job he took on following the resignation of Kate Costain in 2018.
He also oversaw the creation of Manx Care this year, a new arms-length organisation set up to manage the day-to-day running of the island's health service, leaving government to manage overall strategy, policy and regulation.
Minister for Health and Social Care
A promotion for Liberal Vannin leader Lawrie Hooper sees him take the reigns at health and social care at a time when Covid-19 cases are again on the rise in the island, and amid warnings over winter pressures on Noble's Hospital.
The Ramsey MHK comes into the position after departmental roles in education, enterprise and the cabinet office.
A vocal critic from the backbenches, Mr Hooper was sacked by Mr Cannan from a government body tasked with generating departmental cost savings after he voted against the budget in 2018.
Minister for Enterprise
After losing out to Mr Cannan in the chief minister election, Alex Allinson now heads the Department for Enterprise, which is tasked with developing the Isle of Man's economy.
First elected in 2016, the Ramsey MHK has served as education minister since 2020, before which time he oversaw unsuccessful bids to build regional sewage works in Laxey and Peel as chairman of Manx Utilities.
Describing himself as an advocate of progressive social change, Dr Allinson championed reforms which made abortion legal on the Isle of Man during the last administration.
Minister for Infrastructure
A return to the House of Keys for Peel and Glenfaba MHK Tim Crookall sees him land at the helm of infrastructure, a department the chief minister has earmarked for reform following issues with the delivery of major development projects.
It marks the start of his second stint representing Peel, a role he previously held between 2006 to 2015, after which he was elevated to the Legislative Council for a term that ended last year.
Mr Crookall brings ministerial experience to the role after previously leading the Department of Community, Culture and Leisure from 2011 to 2012, before moving to the Department of Education and Children until 2016.
Minister for the Cabinet Office
Former MLC Kate Lord-Brennan becomes minister for the Cabinet Office, a position the last two chief ministers held themselves.
The newly-elected Peel and Glenfaba MHK will take on what Mr Cannan has described as a "key role" in delivering government policies and co-ordinating them across departments.
Ms Lord-Brennan was first made an MLC in 2018 and served for a year as a member of the Department of Infrastructure.
The Cabinet Office was previously home to the minister of policy and reform, a post which remains unfilled in Mr Cannan's current line-up.
Minister for Education, Sport and Culture
Part of the influx of women into ministerial roles, Onchan MHK Julie Edge takes up the role of education minister as talks continue with teaching unions over reforms to the education system.
Under Ms Edge's chairmanship since 2016, the Isle of Man Post Office returned to profit this year after implementing a retail strategy designed to turn around its economic fortunes.
A member of the Department of Infrastructure between 2016 and 2020, Ms Edge asked many questions of the previous government from the backbenches.
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs
A qualified solicitor, former MLC Jane Poole-Wilson has been appointed justice and home affairs minister, as well as taking on the role of deputy chief minister.
On the Legislative Council for the last four years, the Middle MHK has served on no less than eight Tynwald scrutiny committees.
As chair of the Constitutional, Legal Affairs and Justice Committee she put forward wide-ranging reforms to the island's legal system, including changes to the role of the Attorney General.
Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture
A Douglas East MHK since 2016, Clare Barber takes on a wide-ranging portfolio at the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.
In roles on Tynwald committees, she has previously scrutinised the government over its management of the Douglas promenade scheme, the island's meat plant and regional sewage strategy.
In the last administration, the registered nurse was a member of the Department of Health and Social Care, as well as the Department of Home Affairs.
