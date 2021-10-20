Covid: Isle of Man's young people urged to take up vaccine offer
Young people are being urged to register for a Covid-19 vaccination on the Isle of Man in order to "limit disruption to their lives".
It comes as cases of the virus continue to rise among children of school age.
Those aged between 12 and 17 are eligible to receive a first dose of the vaccine.
Public health director Henrietta Ewart said getting vaccinated could help young people "avoid the need to miss school".
This year, secondary school children have also been offered the flu jab, which would offer "further protection from serious flu infections" during the winter months, she added.
'Reduce the risk'
About 2,000 people in the age group have already had at least one dose.
Dr Ewart said: "The last 18 months or so has been stressful for our young people and it is important that we limit disruption to their lives as much as possible.
"Vaccinating our young people will help reduce the risk of the virus spreading within schools, and allow them to continue their learning, which is good for their physical and mental health."
Parents or guardians of those aged between 12 and 15 must register their child for a vaccine, while those 16 and over can register themselves.
The latest public health Covid-19 surveillance report showed the highest rise in new infections was within the 10 to 14 age band, while new cases in those aged 15 to 19 had begun to plateau.
