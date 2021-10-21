Castletown: Local authority chairman resigns after dog bite row
An Isle of Man local authority chairman has resigned from the board amid a row over her dog biting a member of staff.
Castletown Commissioners passed a vote of no confidence in Carol Quine last month following her initially refusal to step down.
At the time, the board branded the incident an "ill-judged and entirely avoidable episode".
Ms Quine said she had now decided to resign because it had become "untenable" for her to continue.
The incident took place on 26 August at the town hall, which was closed to the public at the time.
In a statement, Ms Quine claimed the "unfortunate incident" had happened after the employee had "volunteered to administer ear drops to the dog".
She had previously declined the request to step down as chairman as she felt it "had no relevance" to her abilities in the role, she added.
Ms Quine said the decision had "not come lightly" as her political life had been "dedicated to serving the people of Castletown".
A spokesman for the authority said her statement contained "misleading comments" that the commissioners "refute in their entirety".
However, the board had accepted her resignation and thanked her "for her many years of service to the town", he said.
Vice-chairman Jerry Ludford-Brookes would take up the role vacated by Ms Quine on the board until a new chairman was elected, he added.
A by-election to fill the empty seat on the authority will take place in due course.
