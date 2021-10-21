Isle of Man: Long Covid and chronic fatigue services planned for end of year
Interim services for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) and long Covid patients will be set up by the end of the year, the Manx health minister has said.
Lawrie Hooper said some resources would be reallocated while a business case for a permanent service was considered.
Currently there are no dedicated services on the island for those with CFS, which is also known as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), or long Covid.
Charity ME Support said it was "delighted" a timeframe had been set.
About 350 people on the island have either ME or CFS, while the number of people with long Covid has not been confirmed.
'Build foundations'
Mr Hooper, who had previously criticised the health department's lack of progress in developing the services, was recently appointed health minister.
In a written answer to a question in Tynwald, he said "significant progress" had been made and a bid for funding for "the recruitment of a multidisciplinary team" to offer comprehensive services in 2022-23 had been submitted to the treasury.
Mr Hooper said: "It is envisaged that an interim service will be created before the end of the calendar year by reallocating existing resources and funding, allowing for a seamless transition to a full service when the revenue bid is authorised and funding released."
Trustee of ME Support Juan Corlett, who has suffered with the condition since 2018, said discussions with Manx Care had been "encouraging".
He said: "Short term measures to build the foundations are very much welcomed."
"We eagerly await further announcements confirming treasury approval and the first referrals to the new service," he added.
