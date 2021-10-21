More than 700 people back petition against loss of Ramsey parking
- Published
An online petition objecting to the loss of 51 parking spaces as part of a revamp of Ramsey quayside has attracted more than 700 signatures.
The spaces are due to go as part of the government's plans to build flood defences alongside the town harbour.
Those behind the petition said the loss of free on-street parking would detract from Ramsey's "unique selling point".
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) said there would still be "parking availability" in the town.
Plans for a new glass and concrete wall to protect Ramsey's West Quay went on display at a public meeting in the town earlier this month.
Under the proposals, nearby roads would be developed as part of the £4m scheme, but parking in the area of West Quay would be lost as a result.
The petition said free, long-term parking on those streets was "relied upon by both local residents and people who work in the town's businesses and shops".
The change would impact those with "mobility issues, and parents with prams", who need to park close to the shops, and "as much of the parking on the quayside as possible" should be retained, it added.
At the public meeting, DOI director of transport Jeff Robinson said a 2019 study had shown "there were 308 spare spaces on average" in the town.
He said: "We can use the parking that we do have more effectively, so parking closer to shops has a higher frequency of turnover, and parking further away is more appropriate to people staying all day or coming to work".
The DOI also had opportunities to work with Ramsey Commissioners to add more spaces in future, he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk