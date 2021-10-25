Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival numbers down by 6,000
Attendance at the 2021 Isle of Man Food and Drink festival fell by 6,000 people compared with last year, the government has said.
The attendance figure last year stood at 16,000 when off-island travel was limited by Covid.
Some 10,000 people went to this year's event at the Villa Marina in Douglas.
Despite the drop, Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber said the festival "continues to play a significant role".
A report found the 2021 event was worth £365,000 to the Manx economy.
The study by the Marketing Partnership found the festival's value had fallen from the £432,000 figure estimated for 2020 as last year's showcase attracted "a higher than expected number of visitors to any local events generally".
In 2019 the event was worth £225,000.
Visitors and exhibitors were surveyed this year as part of the report, which found on average a person spent about £40 across four stalls.
About 70% of those spoken to said they felt it was important Manx products displayed a provenance label to prove they were locally produced.
Ms Barber said the report "gives a clear indication that people are increasingly keen to know where their food comes from and buy and support local".
