Strong winds disrupt ferry crossings between Isle of Man and Lancashire
Strong winds across the Irish Sea have led to ferry travel disruption between the Isle of Man and Lancashire.
The Ben-my-Chree's 08:45 BST journey from Douglas to Heysham and its afternoon return have been scrapped by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.
It follows the cancellation of Tuesday evening's sailing and its overnight return.
Heavy rain and gusts of up to 50mph (80km/h) are expected to hit the island throughout the day.
Ronaldsway Met Office has warned there could be a risk of flooding in some areas.
