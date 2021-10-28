Douglas Promenade head stamp: Man given suspended sentence
A man who stamped on another man's head in a late night drunken row on Douglas Promenade has been handed a suspended prison sentence.
James Maginn, 22, initially walked away from the altercation but was chased by the man before the pair tussled on the ground on 30 May.
His advocate said he was a "Jekyll and Hyde" character when he drank alcohol.
Magistrates told him to use the chance he had been given to "become a better person".
The court heard Maginn was already serving a seven-month jail term for a separate incident of affray.
Maginn, of Oak Avenue in Douglas, had been out drinking when he bumped into his victim while walking along the promenade at about 23:45 BST and the two men became involved in a fight.
He stamped on the victim's head after being pulled off the man by other people in the area at the time, leaving him unresponsive.
Maginn pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and was handed an eight-month jail term, suspended for two years, accompanied by a supervision order.
'Red rag to a bull'
In a separate case, a 37-year-old woman who broke her ex-boyfriend's new partner's nose has been put on probation for six months.
Katie Glover punched the victim outside her home in Anagh Coar Road in Douglas at about 12:00 on 4 April.
The attack happened after the couple arrived at the property to drop off her child.
Glover's advocate said she had previously told the victim to stay away from her home and seeing her outside the property was like a "red rag to a bull".
She pleaded guilty to one charge of actual bodily harm at a previous hearing at Douglas Courthouse.
Magistrates said the offence was "serious" enough to warrant the involvement of the probation service, and ordered her to pay £300 in costs.
