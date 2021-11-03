Covid: Isle of Man ministers reject call for public inquiry
A full public inquiry into the Isle of Man government's handling of Covid-19 would be expensive and take too long, the chief minister has said.
Alfred Cannan said he instead backed a review by a Tynwald scrutiny committee with an "independent advisor".
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has called for any inquiry to be held "outside of the political environment".
However, Mr Cannan said that process could take up to three years and cost "several million pounds".
In its initial response to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 the government closed the island's border and put residents into a strict lockdown regime for three months.
Two further periods of restrictions followed earlier this year to clampdown on subsequent community outbreaks of the virus.
In its annual report for 2020-21, the PAC recommended a public inquiry be held under the Inquiries (Evidence) Act 2003, covering the period between December 2019 and September 2021.
Rejecting that recommendation in the Council of Ministers' response to the report, Mr Cannan said while "some matters could have been handled differently" with hindsight, the "overriding thought process had the protection of life on the Isle of Man at its heart".
While the council accepted it was important the actions taken were "reviewed and openly discussed", it said a public inquiry "might possibly take 2 to 3 years, to complete, at a cost of several million pounds to the taxpayer".
"We are uncertain as to what benefits will be achieved for the island by conducting such a lengthy and potentially expensive inquiry that may not otherwise be achieved through an independent review," he added.
The matter will be debated at the November sitting of Tynwald.
