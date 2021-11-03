Castle Rushen High School: Plans to replace 'unfit' building to progress
- Published
Long-awaited plans to replace a high school in the south of the Isle of Man should move to the design stage within the next 12 to 18 months, the education minister has said.
Concerns over the state of the current Castle Rushen High School have been raised for several years.
A recent report found the site was "increasingly not fit for purpose" and a "below par" environment for students.
Julie Edge said she wanted to progress the scheme "as soon as possible".
She told the House of Keys the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) had worked with an architect to come up with concepts to replace the school, which was built in 1961, and the next step was "to go to a full design stage".
"The Treasury have approved in the pink book around about £44m for the school scheme," she added.
Ms Edge, who was appointed to the role last month, said she would speak to DESC officers about the expected start date of 2024-25 for the replacement school buildings, "which appears to have been put back from the previous administration".
Construction of new playing fields at the site in Castletown began 2019 and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Speaking after the sitting, former teacher Jason Moorhouse MHK said a recent report highlighting the condition of the building "raised awareness that things were really bad".
The report, released in August via a freedom of information request, listed poor ventilation, narrow corridors, and inadequate means of escape in the event of a fire as areas of concern.
Criticising the lack of "clear dates" for the progression of the project, Mr Moorhouse said issues with the current building made it an uncomfortable and "dangerous environment" for pupils and staff.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk