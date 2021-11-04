Covid: Isle of Man death toll rises to 60 as three more die
The Isle of Man's coronavirus death toll has risen to 60, the latest government figures have revealed.
Three more deaths were recorded in the weekly Covid-19 surveillance report published as part of an ongoing review of death certificates.
The deaths took place on 12, 22 and 25 October.
There are currently 560 active cases of the virus on the island, down from 736 a week ago, with 10 people currently in hospital.
The latest report indicated overall numbers of new cases "may be levelling off" as new infections in teenagers and children dropped over the past week.
A fourth wave of the virus is broadly expected to hit the island in the winter months, in line with the UK.
However, the report said "there may not be a further significant rise in cases until later in 2022".
A government winter plan to protect Manx Care's services from Covid and other respiratory infections is currently being drawn up, the chief minister previously confirmed.
