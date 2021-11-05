Isle of Man parliament asked to 'press pause' on benefit changes
Plans to increase minimum work hours for those on employed persons' benefits could be delayed by another six months, if Tynwald backs the move.
The Treasury minister said he wanted to "press the pause button" on changes that were first approved in 2019 to encourage people back into work.
Due to take effect in April 2022, they were put on hold over the pandemic.
David Ashford said a further delay would allow them to "consider the impact on vulnerable working families".
If the Manx parliament approves his request at a sitting in January, the changes would not take place until October next year.
'Impact on families'
"There are about 100 families impacted by this, so I think it is actually sensible, with the way society has changed, with the way the work place environment has changed, that we pause," Mr Ashford said.
He said he wanted to find out whether those on the benefit can access more hours.
"They are already in employment, so it could mean they would have to take on second jobs in the night time economy, which would then impact their families," he added.
The proposed changes to the employed persons' allowance would see lone parents whose youngest or only child is aged 13 or over required to work at least 24 hours a week, up from 16 hours.
Meanwhile, couples whose youngest or only child is aged six or over would have to work at least 48 hours a week, 18 hours more than the current limit, but they can make up those hours between them.
For couples whose youngest child is aged six or under, they would have to work a combined 35 hours a week, up from 30 hours.
