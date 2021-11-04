Santon crash: Suspended sentence for man who caused girlfriend's death
A man whose girlfriend died after he lost control of his car and crashed head-on into a van has been given a 12-month suspended prison sentence.
Jay Waters, 22, was convicted of causing death by careless driving in August following the crash on 25 October 2019.
Nineteen-year-old Katie Robley died in hospital the following morning.
Deemster Graeme Cook said Waters would have to live with the "tragic" results "for the rest of your life".
Victim impact statements from Ms Robley's parents were read out at the sentencing hearing at Douglas Courthouse.
Her father Anthony Robley said his daughter's death had "torn my soul in half" and he would now never get the chance to "walk her down the aisle".
Ms Robley's mother, Rebecca Taylor, said the couple were in a "loving relationship" and Waters would "never have deliberately" put her daughter in harm's way.
Addressing the Deemster after the prepared statements were read out, Ms Taylor said: "Please do not send Jay to prison because we have all been through enough."
Waters was convicted of causing Ms Robley's death and causing serious injury to the van driver after a week-long trial.
The couple had been returning to her sister's home in Ballasalla after a night out in Douglas when the crash happened on A5 New Castletown Road in Santon at about 22:30 BST.
Expert evidence suggested he had lost control of the car after clipping a kerb on a bend near the Santon Motel, before spinning into the path of an oncoming Ford Transit van.
Suspending the sentence for two years, Deemster Cook said: "Nothing I say or do will bring Miss Robley back. You know that, and you will have to live with that for the rest of your life."
Waters was also ordered to pay £4,000 in court costs.
