Low noise firework display held in Port Erin for the first time
A "low noise" bonfire night firework display will take place in the south of the Isle of Man for the first time.
The trial event on Port Erin beach aims to limit the impact on pets and those affected by loud noises, the village's local authority said.
Chairman Godfrey Egee said residents had previously raised concerns about the impact of the noise of a traditional display, which is about twice as loud.
The event takes place at 19:30 GMT.
Mr Egee said it had been a "unanimous decision to go for the quieter fireworks", as the commissioners were "conscious that we should made it inclusive".
The change follows feedback after the last display in 2019 and the local authority members becoming more aware of the impact the sound of fireworks could have on "people who are ex-military with post-traumatic stress", he said.
"They are not silent, they are about 50% quieter than normal, and we have got some trepidation about how effective they are going to be," he added.
The adoption of "low noise" firework displays is something Peel resident Juan Greggor has called for other local authorities to follow.
Mr Greggor, who is blind and has a guide dog, said despite efforts to calm the animal down before a display, the loud bangs made her "really distressed", which left him "feeling helpless and upset".
Anyone with any views on the type of display put on in their area should let their local authority know "in writing, so it can be officially considered", he added.
