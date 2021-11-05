King Williams College: Man denies scaffolding fall manslaughter charge
- Published
A man has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of a man who fell from scaffolding at a building site in the south of the Isle of Man.
Stephen Phillips, 36, of Kitterland Lane in Port Erin, also denied a health and safety breach in relation to the incident on 4 August 2020.
Air conditioning engineer Gary Skelding, 56, died as a result of the fall at King William's College.
His employer, Stewart Clague Services, admitted one health and safety breach.
Director Alan Clague, who appeared on behalf of the company, pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of its employees at the site in Castletown.
Prosecutors indicated that, given the guilty plea, no evidence would be offered at sentencing on a further charge against the firm of failing to make a suitable risk assessment.
Mr Phillips will now face a trial, provisionally set to start on 19 September at Douglas Courthouse.
The company will be sentenced following the conclusion of those proceedings.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk