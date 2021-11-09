Lonan man who indecently assaulted teen given community service
A man who indecently assaulted a girl as she walked to work has been sentenced to community service.
Nicholas Jones, 35, of All Saints Park in Lonan, admitted attacking the 16-year-old in Douglas at about 08:45 BST on 17 October 2020.
Douglas Courthouse heard he was heavily intoxicated and was caught on camera carrying a bottle.
Sentencing him, High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that he was put on the sexual offenders register for one year.
The court heard he approached the teenager from behind and put his arms around her, grabbing her with one hand and using lewd language.
'Mortified'
In a victim statement which was read to the court, the girl said she had been "emotionally and mentally" affected by the assault.
She said she had lost the confidence to walk on her own and had been working with mental health services over the last year to deal with what happened.
Following the attack, police searched Jones's home and found a small amount of magic mushrooms.
In defence, the court was told that when Jones was shown footage of the aftermath of the attack, which showed the girl crying, he had been "mortified" and entered a guilty plea at the next opportunity.
He was sentenced to a combined 200 hours of community service, including a further 60 hours for drugs offences, and ordered to pay £500 in compensation to the girl.
