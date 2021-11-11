Isle of Man falls silent to mark Armistice Day
- Published
People across the Isle of Man have fallen silent as part of Armistice Day tributes to those who gave their lives in military conflicts.
A two-minute silence was observed at precisely 11:00 GMT, as is traditional.
Brigadier Norman Butler said the island would always remember "the great sadness" of war.
There is a "tremendous respect" in which veterans are held, the president of the Manx branch of the Joint Ex-services Association added.
The brigadier was among those gathered at the war memorial in Douglas where the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer laid a wreath, alongside mayor Raina Chatel and Lord Bishop Peter Eagles.
Other ceremonies were held in places including Onchan and Ramsey to honour the fallen, including the 1,200 Manx people who died in World War One.
Brigadier Butler said "sadly father time had taken away" many of the veterans on the island.
But he added: "Nevertheless, we are still strong, and still active.
"There is one thing you always think about, which is the people you actually lost.
"I have lost a couple of men under my command, and I can see them now".
He continued: "I am wearing one set of World War One medals, that is for my grandfather, who died in 1919 from wounds in 1917, and for my other grandfather was also killed during the war.
"I never had a grandfather in my lifetime as I was born 10 years after they were dead, and that is something that always goes through my mind".
