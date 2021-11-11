Covid on the Isle of Man: Four more virus deaths brings total toll to 64
- Published
Four more people on the Isle of Man have died with Covid-19, taking the island's death toll during the pandemic to 64.
The revised total was revealed after the latest review of death certificates by public health authorities.
Three of the people died on 30 October, while the other passed away two days earlier.
There are currently 393 active cases on the island, with four people in hospital.
Director of Public Health Dr Henrietta Ewart said the rate of infection was currently slowing.
Her directorate's latest surveillance report found most of the confirmed positives in the last week were from 15 to 19 year-olds, the majority of whom were unvaccinated.
'Waning immunity'
October saw a spike in cases after the virus spread in Manx schools after the start of term.
This led health officials to urge the public to wear face masks.
Despite the recent drop in infections, the report warned "waning vaccine or previous infection immunity will also impact on the rate of spread".
However, it said the island had yet to see "the impact of the booster programme and extension of vaccination into younger age groups".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk