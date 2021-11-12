Isle of Man: Death of Windy Corner crash rider ruled an accident
- Published
The death of a man from Cheshire who crashed his motorbike on the Isle of Man TT course was an accident, an inquest has found.
Barry Whittingham, 55, was riding on the Mountain Road with friends on 30 July, when he veered off the road and hit a wall at Windy Corner.
The groundsman from Middlewich died from his injuries later that day at Noble's Hospital.
Coroner of Inquests Jayne Hughes found he lost consciousness before the crash.
'Avid and experienced'
A post mortem had suggested he suffered a cardiac arrhythmia, she said.
The court heard how Mr Whittingham had been diagnosed with terminal cancer last year, but he had "many years of activity left" as recent treatment had led to "clear remission".
He had arrived on the island earlier that day for a weekend break with two friends, who described him as an "avid" and "experienced rider", who had ridden the TT course before.
When the group of riders approached the right-hand bend at Windy Corner at about 15:45 BST, witnesses described how Mr Whittingham started to slump over his bike and moved left off of the road before hitting the wall.
Mrs Hughes gave a verdict of accidental death, and passed on her condolences to Mr Whittingham's friends and family.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk