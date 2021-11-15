Isle of Man: Decision on plans for derelict former hotel delayed
Planners have delayed making a decision on a long-running bid to redevelop a derelict former hotel in the south of the Isle of Man.
In 2017, developer Dandara applied to turn the Castletown Golf Links Hotel at Langness into a modern 40-bed facility, along with 40 new residential flats.
The planning committee has chosen to hold off on a decision to allow for a site visit.
Chairman Claire Christian said the size of the development was "unbalanced".
'Sorry saga'
Dandara has wanted to turn the site into a 40-bed hotel and 40 apartments with a restaurant, leisure and spa facilities, but has faced opposition from nearby residents, with the planning process hit by multiple delays.
A planning officer recommended the committee should refuse the application because of the scale of the proposed development, its location, and impact on local wildlife.
The derelict hotel sits next to the bird sanctuary on Fort Island and is surrounded by the Area of Special Scientific Interest, which covers the Langness Peninsula.
At the meeting, David Humphrey, Dandara's planning director, said the area was already "heavily used with human activity", and insisted the proposals were "guided" by the local area plan.
Tim Cullen, of the Derbyhaven Residents' Society, said he hoped the committee would "bring this sorry saga to a close" and turn down the application.
"The applicant is looking for a return on its investment, so forget about the birds, forget about the heritage, and forget about the health of the community," he added.
Committee members said the design was "too big" and "unimaginative" given the ecological and historical significance of the area and agreed the hotel element of the plan was "an afterthought".
They looked poised to reject the application, before agreeing to defer for a sight visit.
