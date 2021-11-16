Covid: Tynwald backs independent review of pandemic response
The Isle of Man government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic will be independently reviewed after Tynwald backed the move.
It comes after the Public Accounts Committee recommended a full public inquiry be held.
However, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan argued there would be "substantial differences between the cost and scale" between the two approaches.
Politicians unanimously backed the revised approach to establish a review.
Mr Cannan told politicians a public enquiry would be "lengthy, costly and involve a significant number of witnesses", while a review would be "more fluid and flexible" at a "fraction of the cost".
The independent chairman would be given the power to recommend a public inquiry be subsequently held into any part of the Covid-19 response, if felt appropriate, he added.
'Relentless challenge'
In March last year the island's border was closed and strict lockdown restrictions were put in place.
Further lockdowns were imposed in early 2021 in response to more outbreaks of Covid-19 and the island's death toll currently stands at 64.
Mr Cannan said while the impact of the restrictions had "not gone unrecognised", the past 20 months had been "a time of relentless challenge" for the government, and the decisions faced by the Council of Ministers had been "unlike anything before".
Scrutiny of the actions taken and "any lessons learned" was to be welcomed, he added.
Public Accounts Committee chairman Juan Watterson said "some had lost their lives and others their livelihoods" and there "must be no perception of interference whatsoever" in the review process.
Backing Mr Cannan's amendment, he added: "The worst of all worlds would be to do nothing."
The terms of reference for the review will now be brought back to Tynwald for consideration at a later date.
