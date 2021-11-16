Ramsey marina: Wildlife trust opposes any development on town's beach
A £100 million scheme to build a marina complex in Ramsey would have "negative ecological implications", the Manx Wildlife Trust has said.
The conservation charity has opposed any development on the town's south beach, which is in a nature reserve.
Plans for a 400-berth yacht marina in the area, along with 200 homes, shops and a hotel, were revealed in 2019.
A spokesman for Ramsey Marina Limited said the trust's statements were "exaggerated and misleading".
Environmental impact
In October, the town's south beach was added to a government consultation as a site which could be zoned for "mixed use" in an upcoming area plan for the north and west of the island.
In its response to the survey, the trust said building on a marine nature reserve would impact on native bird species, and could have a knock-on legal impact on the status of other sites across the island.
Other concerns included how the development would conflict with the island's Unesco biosphere status, risk impacting nearby seagrass meadows, and result in loss of an "irreplaceable public space".
Ramsey Marina Limited revealed revised proposals for the marina development earlier this year, but has not yet submitted a planning application.
In a statement, the group said the charity's comments had not been presented as having "any scientific basis or rationale", and proposed to do its own environmental impact assessment to "quantify, if any, the ecological issues".
Director Robin Bromley-Martin previously said the plan would have environmental benefits, as the breakwater would "be a great place for the propagation of all sorts of flora and fauna".
The area plan consultation will be available online until 19 November.
