Covid- 19: Two more virus deaths bring Isle of Man death toll to 66
- Published
The Isle of Man's Covid-19 death toll has risen to 66 after two more people died with the virus.
The deaths were recorded in the public health directorate's weekly surveillance report following a review of death certificates.
One person died on 6 November, while the other died two days later.
A current rise in infections had been "driven mainly by infections in the 10-14 year age group", all of which were unvaccinated, the report said.
There are currently 399 active cases of Covid-19 on the island, with two people receiving treatment at Noble's Hospital.
Last week, the government revealed its winter plan to protect the island's health services in the event of an anticipated rise in cases over the winter months.
