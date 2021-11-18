Man's dream to create 'authentic Viking settlement' on Isle of Man
A Manxman is hoping to give up his life working in technology to become a "Viking full time" by creating an authentic settlement from the era.
Chris Hall has applied to turn four acres of land in Sandygate into a place where people can visit and learn about the island's Norse history.
The plans include building a number of wooden structures to emulate a traditional settlement.
Mr Hall said he wants people to come in and "step back over a thousand years".
Vikings are thought to have arrived on the Isle of Man in the 800s, trading at first before settling.
Mr Hall said the development is set to include an area known as "Folkvangr" meaning "field of the people", for visitors to go to after taking part in activities within the woodland on the land, including shield building.
The area would be used to stage re-enactments with people trained in weapon fighting, as well as provide an opportunity for children to try out their own creations.
Plans include the building of a farmhouse, barn and pens for animals, where farmers in authentic dress would teach children about traditional practices.
"We're hoping to have a small Viking boat burial in the field, so we can teach kids archaeology," he said.
He also plans to make his "own Manx Viking coins" for children to find and take home, he added.
Mr Hall said his vision was create "an escape for people" to allow them to take a break from everyday stresses.
"The only thing I want from this personally is to be able to quit my office job and do this full time, be a Viking full time, and making a living, nothing more," he said.
The proposals will now be considered by the island's planning committee and people have until 26 November to submit any objections.
