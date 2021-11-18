Tynwald backs committee to investigate new footpath maintenance agency
Tynwald has asked a committee to investigate the creation of a footpaths agency to look after the Island's rights of way.
The court backed the proposal after a petition by local man David Buttery, who said parts of the network were "dangerous and impassable".
Three politicians were chosen to sit on the panel, including MHK Sarah Maltby.
She said differing priorities in the government had "led to confusion" over who was responsible for maintenance.
Currently those duties are spread between multiple departments, though volunteers and the Department of Infrastructure have said the standard of upkeep was "linked to available funding".
One agency
Ms Maltby, who brought Mr Buttery's petition before Tynwald, argued a single footpaths division, sitting in "one department, with one budget, and with one person coordinating it all", would help improve the network.
The paths were important "not just for visitors, but also for those who live here", she added.
MHK Daphne Caine and MLC Bill Henderson were also appointed to the committee, which is due to report back to Tynwald in April next year.
As well as establishing a footpaths agency, they will also look into "connected matters" on the "rights, privileges, and statutory responsibilities on all public footpaths".
