Review called into safety of uncontrolled crossings on Isle of Man
- Published
The safety of uncontrolled crossings for walkers and cyclists on Isle of Man roads is being reassessed, the infrastructure minister has confirmed.
It comes after the inquest into the death of 21-year-old cyclist Luke McNicholas recommended an "inadequately marked" Celtic knot design crossing in St Johns be reviewed.
The feature has since been removed.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said the death, which was ruled to be accidental, was "sad and tragic".
Delivering the verdict last month, Coroner Jayne Hughes recommended the Department of Infrastructure conduct a road safety audit into the crossing on the Curragh Road.
In a statement following the ruling, the department said a road safety specialist had "determined that its inclusion or exclusion would have no material impact on the safety of the crossing".
However, Mr Crookall said removing that particular road feature was an easy decision to make, adding: "If in doubt, I will take it out."
'Fit for purpose'
Referencing other markings put in place on Douglas Promenade and in Ballabeg, he said there was "great concern about safety among the public" and he was "not particularly happy" with the informal crossings around the island.
Mr Crookall, who was appointed infrastructure minister in October, said: "We need to look at those again... we absolutely have to make sure they are safe and fit for purpose.
"We could either take them out full stop if people do not want to lose parking in some places or, if they want them, we could look at putting in standard black and white crossings."
Appropriate signage would also be put in place to ensure "people are aware they are coming up to a crossing", he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk