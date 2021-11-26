Isle of Man gift card launched to boost hospitality sector resilience
An Isle of Man gift card aimed at boosting winter spend will help the hospitality sector be more "resilient", the enterprise minister has said.
The scheme offers shoppers discounts, credit and deals at local bars, restaurants and hotels.
Alex Allinson said it was needed as the trade had taken a "battering" in recent months due to the impact of Covid-19.
Spend on alcohol has now also been included in the scheme following criticism from pub landlords.
'Stimulate trade'
The LoveIOM cards have been launched in December to encourage people to give them as Christmas gifts, however they will not b eligible for use until 4 January.
Dr Allinson said the timing was deliberate to help "stimulate weekday trading" during a "quiet and challenging time of the year" for the hospitality sector, which "needs to recover" ahead of the 2022 TT period.
It comes after a report into the island's domestic economy by PwC found the trade needed help to encourage footfall outside of busier weekends, with a reduced number of visitors expected.
Tiffany Kerruish of the Fynoderee Distillery, which has a shop and a bar in Ramsey, said the scheme "could not have come at a better time", and would create "a chance for our locals to demonstrate their loyalty to home-grown food and drink".
The cards, which have been made available in both physical and digital forms, can be used to spend on food, alcohol or accommodation, but gambling, betting and tobacco are all excluded.
The Department of Enterprise has put £500,000 behind scheme with the intention of introducing incentives including a 25% cash back scheme for mid-week dining.
Extra credit of 25% of the face value of the cards has been loaded onto a limited number to mark the start of the scheme.
